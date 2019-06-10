Man hit and killed by driver outside of Tachi Palace. One arrested

A visual glance at California fatal DUI statistics Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Alcohol-impaired driving fatalities increased in California in 2016, according to an Office of Traffic Safety report.

A driver who hit and killed another man outside of Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino early Monday is suspected of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 42-year-old man was walking in the westbound lane of Jersey Avenue when he was hit by a westbound 2013 Kia Soul around 1:30 a.m., CHP said.

Inside the Soul was driver Ruben Baltazar, 51, and passenger Hilda Baltazar, 48, both from Fresno. They were not injured.

Ruben Baltazar was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing fatal injuries.

The victim has not been identified pending notification of family, but the CHP reported he is from Lemoore.

The CHP is still investigating why the victim was in the road.