Man shot to death outside of his central Fresno apartment while his family was inside

His family was just a feet away inside the apartment when it all happened.

Fresno Police said the victim, identified as a Hispanic man who is in his 20s, was shot as many as five times around 9 p.m. at the Hunter Place Apartment complex near the West and Ashlan avenues intersection.

Pedics arrived shortly after and performed CPR, but the victim died at the scene.

Witnesses told police the victim got into an argument outside of his apartment with the suspect, who eventually started firing shots.

No arrests have yet to be made and the suspect remains loose.

Homicide detectives were at the scene to investigate the incident further.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno Police.

This story will be updated.