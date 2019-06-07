Police called after man drops off car in valet parking, forgets there’s a loaded gun

Ekaree Young, 27, was arrested after a valet parking worker noticed a loaded weapon inside a car he dropped off at Clovis Community Hospital on Friday, June 7, 2019.

Workers at the valet parking desk spotted a loaded handgun inside a car driven by Ekaree Young, who had gone inside the hospital.

According to Clovis police, Young, who is from Fresno, tried to run from police as family reportedly distracted police. But he didn’t get away.

Young, 27, was spotted in the back seat of a car by a police officer and later arrested.

He is felon and not allowed to have weapons.

Police also said the handgun had an extended magazine.

Young faces at least five weapon-related charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a loaded firearm. He was booked into Fresno County Jail.