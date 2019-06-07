Man stabbed several times on way to his car in downtown Fresno, police say

Man stabbed several times in downtown Fresno A man was stabbed by someone he did not know after a brief argument in downtown Fresno on Friday, June 7, 2019, according to Fresno police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A man was stabbed by someone he did not know after a brief argument in downtown Fresno on Friday, June 7, 2019, according to Fresno police.

A man was stabbed several times in broad daylight Friday in downtown Fresno while walking to his car after work, according to Fresno police.

The stabbing took place around 5:30 p.m. on Van Ness Avenue, south of Ventura Avenue — in an industrial area of downtown Fresno that’s a few blocks from Selland Arena.

The man who was stabbed reportedly got into a verbal argument with a man on the street who “just walked up upon him” with what was described as a sharp object, Dooley said. The suspect later described himself to police as homeless.

The attack was witnessed by a passerby who called police. At least two other witnesses were also talking to police and assisting in identifying the suspect, who was later taken into custody by police at a separate location.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The injured man, who was not identified other than that he is in his 50s, was in critical but stable condition at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center after getting several puncture wounds, Lt. Bill Dooley said.

The stabbing suspect was identified as Floyd Fowler, 32. Dooley said Fowler is on parole.

Fowler and the victim do not know each other, police said.