Gas station near Highway 99 gets robbed by burglar with a knife. Police release photo

Fowler police say this suspect robbed a 76 gas station off Highway 99 on May 31. Fowler Police Department

Fowler police are looking for a person they say robbed a gas station clerk by knifepoint Friday evening.

The male suspect demanded money from the cashier at the 76 gas station at Fowler and Sumner Avenue around 5 p.m., police said.

After the clerk complied, the suspect ran on foot out of the store.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office sent a helicopter to the area, which is right off Highway 99, but did not find the suspect.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, brown cargo shorts and black shoes.

The suspect is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches, with a medium to heavy build, and has a light mustache and curly hair, police said.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Fowler Police Department at 559-834-3254.





