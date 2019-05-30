Popular Fresno ‘drug house’ shut down. SPCA removes sick cats from home, police say

Police are searcing for Michael Paul Estril Sr., left, after shutting down an alleged meth house in southeast Fresno. Michael Estril, right, was arrested along with a minor. Both men have gang ties, police said.

An alleged drug house known to residents in southeast Fresno for its high foot and vehicle traffic was shut down Wednesday after a flood of tips led police to bust two people and remove some sick animals. But the search is on for a third man.

It all began when tipsters began reporting to police that “Mike” was selling meth, marijuana and heroin “at all hours of the day and night,” even in broad daylight, Fresno police said in a news release.

Police witnessed such activity during a stakeout outside the home, on the 6000 block of East Iowa Avenue, near North Fowler and EastTulare avenues, where an exchange took place between two men. One handed over a baggie of meth, the other handed over cash. Police arrested the man who reportedly picked up the meth, Sgt. Adrian Alvarez said in the news release.

As for the alleged drug dealer, who police believe to be Michael Paul Estril Sr., he was not home when police served a search warrant at the home Wednesday. Instead, during the bust, 18-year-old Michael Estril was arrested along with a minor whom police allege tried to destroy evidence.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Police are searching for the elder Estril. He is suspected of several felony charges, including maintaining a drug house and selling narcotics from his home. Police also said the Estrils have gang affiliations.

During the search, police found $4,336 in cash, 10 pounds of marijuana, 1.46 grams of black tar heroin, 64.94 grams of methamphetamine and evidence of a honey oil lab, including .22 grams of hash oil.





Police said glass cylinders pre-loaded with marijuana were also discovered at the home, which is about .4 miles from Fancher Creek Elementary School.

The SPCA also found sick cats and a dog, who were removed. The city’s code enforcement unit responded, too, and placed a “Do Not Enter. Unsafe to Occupy” sign on the front door due to the hazardous materials found by police.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7869.