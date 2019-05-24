Police arrest one, seek two others for a string of armed robberies in Fresno

Robbery suspect video released by Fresno Police Department Video released by Fresno police department shows robbery suspects Dallas Esquivel and Eric Gomez. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video released by Fresno police department shows robbery suspects Dallas Esquivel and Eric Gomez.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of armed robberies over two days earlier this month.

Two other suspects, a 19-year-old man and 14-year-old boy, are still wanted in connection with the crimes, according to a news release from the Fresno Police Department on Friday.

Police identified and arrested Dallas Esquivel on Saturday as part of the crew that allegedly stalked and then robbed seven people on May 15-16.

The three suspects — including Eric Gomez and an unidentified teenager, police said — found people who were were walking alone and used a gun, knife and a Taser to rob them of their belongings, which included purses and cell phones, according to police.

None of the victims were injured.

Esquivel was on probation for robbing pizza delivery drivers in 2016.

Police are still looking for Gomez and the 14-year-old and ask anyone with information to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP (7867).