Masked man steals cigarettes, cash during armed robbery at Fresno market

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a market in southwest Fresno on Sunday.

Around 10 a.m., a man wearing dark flannel, blue jeans, tan boots and a cover over his face walked into the Cherry Market near Central and Cherry avenues, according to Lt. Brandon Pursell.

He pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes.

The man left with the cash and cigarettes and got into a waiting vehicle which drove south on Cherry, then west on Central, Pursell said.

The vehicle is described as a late-80s or early-90s two-door white GMC Jimmy or Chevy Blazer. It has a black stripe on the side.

There were no injuries reported and no shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.





