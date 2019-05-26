Crime
Masked man steals cigarettes, cash during armed robbery at Fresno market
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who robbed a market in southwest Fresno on Sunday.
Around 10 a.m., a man wearing dark flannel, blue jeans, tan boots and a cover over his face walked into the Cherry Market near Central and Cherry avenues, according to Lt. Brandon Pursell.
He pointed a black semi-automatic handgun at the clerk and demanded money and cigarettes.
The man left with the cash and cigarettes and got into a waiting vehicle which drove south on Cherry, then west on Central, Pursell said.
The vehicle is described as a late-80s or early-90s two-door white GMC Jimmy or Chevy Blazer. It has a black stripe on the side.
There were no injuries reported and no shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.
Comments