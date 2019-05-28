They were found high in a house with four children and a gun, police say

Gabriel Olmos, 37; Anastashia Andrade, 32; Paul Olmos, 41; and David Olmos, 33. Porterville Police Department

Five people were arrested in Porterville after police found them in a house with children and a gun while high on drugs, according to Porterville police.

Detectives and the Special Weapons and Tactics Team served a search warrant on Thursday at a home on the 2100 block of W. School Ave. around 7:10 a.m.

Gabriel Olmos, 37; Anastashia Andrade, 32; Paul Olmos, 41; Aurelio Andrade, 56; and David Olmos, 33, were found in the home along with four children.

All the adults except for Aurelio were high on drugs, police said. Aurelio had an active arrest warrant for domestic violence, and he also was arrested.

Police found an unsecured loaded gun that was accessible to the children, as well as ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

Gabriel was found to be in possession of the gun, and he is also a convicted felon, police said. Both Gabriel and Anastashia were charged with child endangerment.

All five were arrested without incident for various charges, including being under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.