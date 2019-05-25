Screaming man locks himself in restroom at business then attacks officer, police say

Phillip Gutierrez, 33, was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a Visalia Police Department officer.

A man who was screaming inside a locked restroom at a Visalia business was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.

Phillip Gutierrez, 33, allegedly resisted officers and injured one when they tried to escort him out of Leslie’s Pool Supplies on North Dinuba Avenue, around 9:30 a.m.

A physical altercation broke out, according to police, and Gutierrez allegedly injured the officer. The officer was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center for his injuries and was then released. Gutierrez was Tased and also taken to the hospital.





Gutierrez was then booked into Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility. He faces a charge of assault on a police officer causing injury, threatening a police officer and resisting arrest.