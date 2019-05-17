Sheriffs investigating deadly car crash on Highway 245 in South Valley

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that killed at least one person Friday evening.

The California Highway Patrol reported the fatality at 6:18 p.m., on Highway 245 between Badger and Auckland, about 18 miles north of Woodlake. CHP says the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.

It is not known how many people were involved, but CHP says people were attempting to pull a car when a rope severed, and the car went down a cliff.

No other information was immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW





