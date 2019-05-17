Local
Sheriffs investigating deadly car crash on Highway 245 in South Valley
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a car crash that killed at least one person Friday evening.
The California Highway Patrol reported the fatality at 6:18 p.m., on Highway 245 between Badger and Auckland, about 18 miles north of Woodlake. CHP says the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.
It is not known how many people were involved, but CHP says people were attempting to pull a car when a rope severed, and the car went down a cliff.
No other information was immediately available.
