Crime
Man who was driving in Chowchilla is shot at several times, police say
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
A man sustained life-threatening injuries after he was shot at several times while driving Wednesday afternoon in Chowchilla, police said.
Police believe the shooting is gang related.
The man crashed his car into a fence after he was shot at around 4:21 p.m. in the 200 block of Alameda Ave.
An investigation determined the man was followed and fired at by an occupant of another vehicle. Shell casings were found in the road, and another vehicle nearby was also hit.
Officers rendered aid on the severely hit man while waiting for paramedics before he was rushed to the hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Sgt. Daniel Denny at 559-665-8600.
Comments