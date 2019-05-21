Man arrested after Madera standoff wanted in Milwaukee domestic violence slaying

Madera Police arrested Victor Manuel Cintron, 23, Monday afternoon for a homicide that happened last week in Milwaukee, Winsconsin. Madera Police Department

A Wisconsin fugitive taken into custody in Madera Monday night after a standoff was sought in the slaying of a man protecting a woman from the suspect, Victor Manuel Cintron, 23.

Cintron was arrested after the two-hour siege in the 700 block of Hacienda Street by Madera police and U.S. Marshals.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, police have been hunting Cintron since early April. But last week, Jose L. Rodriguez was shot eight times as he and a woman who had sought a domestic violence restraining order against Cintron were hunted down by the suspect.

The newspaper reported that the woman filed a restraining order against Cintron on April 10. An arrest warrant was issued for him, but Ciintron ignored orders to surrender his firearms. On May 3, Cintron pulled up next to an SUV carrying the woman at an intersection and opened fire. The victim was shielding the woman with his body when he died.