15-year-old arrested after making threats against Coarsegold Elementary, sheriff says

A 15-year-old student was arrested Tuesday morning after allegedly making threats against Coarsegold Elementary School, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Ron Johnson, principal of Coarsegold Elementary, reported the threats to the sheriff’s office around 9 a.m. Investigators verified the threats and identified the student. Sheriff’s deputies did not find any firearms, ammunition or weapons on the suspect.

The 15-year-old was arrested and booked in at the Madera County Juvenile Detention Center without incident.

The case remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said its investigators are certain that the school is not in danger.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at 559-675-7770.