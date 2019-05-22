Crime

Vandals with pellet gun cause $45,000 in damage to downtown Fresno business windows

Fresno police are asking for help fining a 2000s-era Lincoln Navigator and its occupants after vandals caused an estimated $45,000 to large glass windows at Haron Motor Sales near Ventura Street and Van Ness Avenue.

Police reported that the crime took place just before midnight April 12. Two vehicles were also damaged by someone firing a pellet gun

The Navigator has large chrome rims and was last seen eastbound on Ventura, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 559-632-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.

Randy Haron of Haron Jaguar Land Rover says staying in downtown Fresno has made the dealership unique.

