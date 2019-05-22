Crime
Vandals with pellet gun cause $45,000 in damage to downtown Fresno business windows
See preview for Haron Jaguar’s Fresno-centric Super Bowl commercial
Fresno police are asking for help fining a 2000s-era Lincoln Navigator and its occupants after vandals caused an estimated $45,000 to large glass windows at Haron Motor Sales near Ventura Street and Van Ness Avenue.
Police reported that the crime took place just before midnight April 12. Two vehicles were also damaged by someone firing a pellet gun
The Navigator has large chrome rims and was last seen eastbound on Ventura, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 559-632-6130 or Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Comments