Haron Jaguar celebrates reopening in downtown Fresno

Fresno Bee Staff

January 22, 2019 11:11 AM

JOHN WALKER jwalker@fresnobee.com

Haron Jaguar, a downtown Fresno institution since 1945, is celebrating its newly constructed building with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon.

The new dealership was built in the same part of downtown, on Ventura Avenue near Van Ness Avenue, where it started 73 years ago. It features an expanded showroom and service department.

Still on display in the new building: owner Randy Haron’s photography.

And classic Jaguars, new and old.

Randy Haron of Haron Jaguar Land Rover says staying in downtown Fresno has made the dealership unique.

