Haron Jaguar celebrates reopening in downtown Fresno

Haron Jaguar, a downtown Fresno institution since 1945, is celebrating its newly constructed building with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon.

The new dealership was built in the same part of downtown, on Ventura Avenue near Van Ness Avenue, where it started 73 years ago. It features an expanded showroom and service department.

Still on display in the new building: owner Randy Haron’s photography.

And classic Jaguars, new and old.

