Crime
Argument escalates into fatal shooting, crash in south Fresno, police say
A man was killed in south Fresno on Friday evening after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police Lt. Tim Tietjen.
An argument between the victim and the suspect began on Cherry and Church avenues around 7 p.m., Tietjen said, and the victim was hit by gunfire while he was driving.
He crashed into a light pole at Sarah Street and Church Avenue, where he was found dead by officers. The shooter fled.
Tietjen said police are not releasing the victim’s age or identity, nor a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.
Church Avenue near Sarah Street was closed as police continued to investigate.
