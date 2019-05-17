Crime

Argument escalates into fatal shooting, crash in south Fresno, police say

A man was killed in south Fresno on Friday evening after an argument escalated into a shooting, according to police Lt. Tim Tietjen.

An argument between the victim and the suspect began on Cherry and Church avenues around 7 p.m., Tietjen said, and the victim was hit by gunfire while he was driving.

He crashed into a light pole at Sarah Street and Church Avenue, where he was found dead by officers. The shooter fled.

Tietjen said police are not releasing the victim’s age or identity, nor a description of the suspect or suspect vehicle at this time.

Church Avenue near Sarah Street was closed as police continued to investigate.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPanoo
