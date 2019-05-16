Man shot while stopped at a red light in central Fresno

A man is in critical condition after he was shot while stopped at a spotlight in northwest Fresno. It happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Blythe and Ashlan avenues, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen. The Fresno Bee

A man was in critical condition after he was shot while at a stoplight in central Fresno.

It happened around 7:40 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Blythe and Ashlan avenues, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.





The victim was traveling north on Blythe toward Ashlan when he stopped at a red light.





A vehicle described as a red Chrysler then pulled up next to the victim’s vehicle and an occupant started shooting.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim was shot at multiple times, though it is unclear how many times he was struck. He was to rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Tietjen said investigators were checking nearby businesses for any surveillance footage that possibly captured the incident.

Officers also were investigating a shooting that took place at an apartment complex nearby at Shields and Valentine avenues, which might be connected to the shooting at the traffic light.

Tietjen said one vehicle was shot at, but no one was injured at the apartment complex shooting.

He said that shooting took place five minutes after the shooting at Ashlan and Blythe.