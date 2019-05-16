Sheriffs search for car connected to deadly shooting in Parlier

Parlier Suspect’s Car The Fresno County Sheriff’s office has released video of a car they think may be connected to a homicide that took place last year in Parlier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fresno County Sheriff’s office has released video of a car they think may be connected to a homicide that took place last year in Parlier.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has released video of a car investigators believe might be connected to a homicide in Parlier.

The video, which was taken at El Rancho Market at Parlier and Whitner avenues, shows a car that belongs to the suspect connected to the shooting of Felix Ybarra Rodriguez of Fresno, the sheriff’s office says in a news release.

The shooting took place Oct. 15, 2018, shortly after midnight at the Bella Vista Apartments, located at 8500 Bella Vista Ave.

Parlier police officers were called to the complex for shots fired and found Ybarra-Rodriguez, 23, with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Fresno Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Investigators learned that Ybarra-Rodriguez and his friends were having a gathering at an apartment.

Ybarra-Rodriguez and another man were outside on the patio when they noticed a man get out of a car and walk toward them. The men exchanged some words and then the man pointed a gun at the two men and fired multiple shots that only struck Ybarra-Rodriguez.

A motive for the shooting is not known. Detectives are looking at the possibility of it being gang-related.

Anyone with additional information in this case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111 or Detective Carl Chalmers at 559-600-8207. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 559- 498-7867.