Argument led to death inside market. Now, 26-year-old shooter faces up to life in prison

A 26-year-old Fresno man faces 40 years to life in prison after he was convicted Tuesday in the 2016 shooting death inside the Kearney Market.

Eric Gallardo was convicted by a Fresno County Superior Court jury of second-degree murder in the killing of Anthony Jones.

The shooting took place about 5:15 p.m. Jan. 23 in the market on Kearney Boulevard in southwest Fresno. Police said what began as a verbal disturbance escalated when Jones was hit with a fist and ended with the shooting. Jones died at Community Regional Medical Center.

Gallardo was captured three days after the shooting in Stockton.

Sentencing is set for March 22.