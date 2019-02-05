Fresno police officer killed by wrong-way driver on 180

A Fresno police officer was the driver of a pickup killed Monday evening by a wrong-way driver on Highway 180 east of Fresno, police confirmed Tuesday morning.
The crash took place about 5 p.m., near McCall Avenue as the driver of a Chevrolet pickup was going eastbound in the westbound lanes of 180. He collided with multiple vehicles before slamming into the pickup driven by the officer.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Fresno Bee
#ReadLocal
Comments