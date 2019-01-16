Driver’s friend in Clovis educator’s hit-and-run death agrees to plea deal

The friend of the man who killed Clovis educator Gavin Gladding in a hit-and-run crash last year could face prison, following a plea agreement reached with prosecutors Wednesday.
Moises Antonio Alvarez Guerrero appeared in Fresno Superior Court Wednesday for a scheduled pre-preliminary hearing.
However, he ended up pleading no contest to a felony accessory charge in Gladding’s death.
Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, 18, was sentenced in November to three years in prison for the hit-and-run death.
He pleaded no contest to the felony charge of fleeing an accident involving death, and three misdemeanors: vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence.
As part of the plea agreement, the charge that accused Guerrero of destroying or concealing evidence in Gladding’s death was dismissed, according to Guerrero’s attorney Mark Coleman.
Coleman said Guerrero is expected to be sentenced to three years probation and possibly 180 days in prison, depending on the judge’s decision. Sentencing is scheduled for March 1.
Guerrero’s co-defendant, and girlfriend of Alvarez Maravilla, Fernanda Jakeline Lopez, also appeared in court Wednesday. She has also been charged with felony accessory and destroying or concealing evidence. Her next hearing is scheduled for March 7.
Guerrero and Lopez were arrested last October on suspicion of helping Alvarez Maravilla, after he struck Gladding during a morning run along Friant Road on Sept. 16.
Alvarez Maravilla and Lopez were on their way back home from Sky Harbor when Alvarez Maravilla struck Gladding. Court documents state the two were returning from a party.
The impact of the crash caused the pickup to veer into northbound lanes. The pickup backed up and made a U-turn, causing the truck’s headlights to “to sweep over the body of Mr. Gladding as he laid collapsed off the side of the roadway,” the documents said.
Instead of stopping to render aid, Alvarez Maravilla and Lopez took off, the documents say, leaving witnesses to call 911 and help Gladding, who suffered major head trauma and multiple injuries. Gladding was pronounced dead at a hospital.
