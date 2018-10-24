Hit-and-run driver who killed Clovis school administrator changes plea to no contest

The Fresno man accused of the hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified school vice principal Gavin Gladding changed his plea to no contest Wednesday in Fresno Superior Court.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, 18, had previously pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of fleeing an accident and three misdemeanors – vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence.

Alvarez Maravilla faces up to four years behind bars, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said.

Earlier Wednesday in court, Fernanda Jakeline Lopez, 18, and Moises Antonio Valdez Guerrero, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony accessory charge and a misdemeanor charge of concealing or destroying evidence, respectively. They were allowed to remain free on $6,000 bail each.

Lopez and Guerrero each face up to three years in prison if convicted, but could get probation, the DA’s Office said.







Gladding, 43, a vice principal at Fort Washington Elementary School, was training for a marathon when he was struck by a pickup on the shoulder of Friant Road shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 16.

Gavin Gladding was running along Friant Road around 6 a.m. on Sept. 16 when he was struck by a pickup truck. A page on gofundme.com was created to help support his family. Fresno Bee file

Alvarez Maravilla was arrested five days later when he turned himself in. Lopez and Guerrero were arrested Oct. 10 by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the pickup broke its windshield and a side mirror after striking Gladding. When CHP officers recovered Maravilla’s truck from his home near Easton, the pickup had a new windshield and new mirror.