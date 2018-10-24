Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla arraigned in hit-and-run death of school administrator Gavin Gladding

Hit-and-run driver who killed Clovis school administrator changes plea to no contest

By Pablo Lopez

October 24, 2018 09:30 AM

The Fresno man accused of the hit-and-run killing of Clovis Unified school vice principal Gavin Gladding changed his plea to no contest Wednesday in Fresno Superior Court.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, 18, had previously pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of fleeing an accident and three misdemeanors – vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence.

Alvarez Maravilla faces up to four years behind bars, the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office said.

Earlier Wednesday in court, Fernanda Jakeline Lopez, 18, and Moises Antonio Valdez Guerrero, 23, pleaded not guilty to felony accessory charge and a misdemeanor charge of concealing or destroying evidence, respectively. They were allowed to remain free on $6,000 bail each.

Lopez and Guerrero each face up to three years in prison if convicted, but could get probation, the DA’s Office said.



Gladding, 43, a vice principal at Fort Washington Elementary School, was training for a marathon when he was struck by a pickup on the shoulder of Friant Road shortly before 6 a.m. Sept. 16.

friant
Gavin Gladding was running along Friant Road around 6 a.m. on Sept. 16 when he was struck by a pickup truck. A page on gofundme.com was created to help support his family.
Fresno Bee file

Alvarez Maravilla was arrested five days later when he turned himself in. Lopez and Guerrero were arrested Oct. 10 by the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the pickup broke its windshield and a side mirror after striking Gladding. When CHP officers recovered Maravilla’s truck from his home near Easton, the pickup had a new windshield and new mirror.

CHP arrests.jpg
Moises Antonio Valdez Guerrero, 23, and Fernanda Jakeline Lopez, 18, were arrested by the California Highway Patrol in the hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding. Guerrero is a friend of alleged hit-and-run driver Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla. And Lopez is Maravilla’s girlfriend and was a passenger in the truck when it hit Gladding.
Courtesy Fresno County Sheriff's Department

