CHP arrests girlfriend and friend of driver in hit-and-run that killed Clovis educator

The girlfriend of the driver in the hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding was arrested by the California Highway Patrol on Wednesday. Officers also arrested a friend of the driver who allegedly helped repair the vehicle to keep it hidden from authorities.

Arrested were Fernanda Jakelin Lopez, 18, and Moises Antonio Valdez Guerrero, 23, both of Fresno.







They were arrested at different locations after an investigation involving at least 20 search warrants and recovery of data from a computer chip on the vehicle that hit Gladding.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla was arraigned Friday morning in Superior Court on charges in the hit-and-run death of Gavin Gladding. He was also charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence, all misdemeanors.

Lopez and Guerrero are being held on suspicion of accessory to felony hit and run and misdemeanor destruction of evidence, Sgt. David Salcido said.

Lopez was the passenger in a pickup truck driven by Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla, 18, on Sept. 16 when Gladding was stuck about 6 a.m. on on Friant Road. Gladding, 43, was out running and training for a marathon.

Alvarez Maravilla is free on $6,100 bail and had pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of fleeing an accident as well as three misdemeanors — vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence. He has admitted to being the driver, according to court records.

Salcido said the windshield of the truck had been replaced and work done. The original windshield was shattered when the pickup hit Gladding, Salcido said.

Lopez is a student at Fresno State. She was aware the pickup truck had hit someone, Salcido said. Unfortunately, Lopez and Guerrero have not been cooperative with the investigation, he said.

“The level of cooperation that we’ve received in this investigation has dwindled to almost none from any of the parties involved,” he said.

It is possible there will be additional arrests, and additional charges could be charged, he said.

This story will be updated.