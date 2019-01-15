Apartment in “worst complex in Fresno” targeted by volley of gunfire

Multiple gunshots were fired into an apartment early Tuesday at an apartment complex labeled “the absolute worst in Fresno” by a Fresno police lieutenant after two people were shot to death there in July of 2018.
Lt. Joe Gomez said it was fortunate that no one was hurt in the latest incident, which took place shortly after 5 a.m. at North Marks and West Fairmont avenues.
The shooter fired at the apartment from the parking lot of an adjoining complex on West Alamos Avenue, and fled before officers arrived. Gomez said police dedicated a lot of time into making the neighborhood safer, and until Tuesday, those efforts have paid dividends in keeping the area safe.
Detectives were canvassing the neighborhood for information about the shooting incident. Shell casings were left behind after the gunman fled, which will allow investigators to utilize the NIBIN, shell casing program to help determine whether the firearm used in the incident has been involved in other area shootings.
Christopher Sanders, then 18, was arrested in the July homicides.
