One dead, two others injured, in shooting in Northwest Fresno neighborhood

By Larry Valenzuela

July 30, 2018 06:30 PM

One person died and two others were injured in a shooting in Northwest Fresno on Monday.

The shooting happened in the area of Fairmont and Holt Avenues, according to Lt. Carl McKnight of Fresno Police Department.

This story will be updated.

