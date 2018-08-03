Police make arrest in West Shaw Estates double homicide

A suspect was booked Friday afternoon on two charges of murder in the shooting deaths of two people earlier this week at the West Shaw Estates complex near Shaw and Marks avenues, Fresno police said.

Sgt. Larry Bowlan said a police tactical team and U.S. Marshals arrested Christopher Sanders, 18, Thursday night in the 4500 block of Sharon Avenue after he ran from officers.

Jesse Villanueva Fresno Police Department

Sanders is also charged with attempted murder of a 13-year-old. Slain in Monday’s shooting were Jesse Villanueva, 28, and Peniamina “Ben” Romero, 17.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the shooting followed an simmering feud between at least one of the victims and two males. Friday, police did not disclose any additional information about a second suspect.