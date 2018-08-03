Christopher Sanders
Christopher Sanders Fresno Police Department
Police make arrest in West Shaw Estates double homicide

By Jim Guy

August 03, 2018 01:44 PM

A suspect was booked Friday afternoon on two charges of murder in the shooting deaths of two people earlier this week at the West Shaw Estates complex near Shaw and Marks avenues, Fresno police said.

Sgt. Larry Bowlan said a police tactical team and U.S. Marshals arrested Christopher Sanders, 18, Thursday night in the 4500 block of Sharon Avenue after he ran from officers.

villanueva.jpeg
Jesse Villanueva
Fresno Police Department

Sanders is also charged with attempted murder of a 13-year-old. Slain in Monday’s shooting were Jesse Villanueva, 28, and Peniamina “Ben” Romero, 17.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said the shooting followed an simmering feud between at least one of the victims and two males. Friday, police did not disclose any additional information about a second suspect.

The chief says a double-homicide on Monday has not changed the fact that the housing complex is safer than it has been in the past. Better communication with property management, and an increase in police presence, has helped reduce crime, he says.

