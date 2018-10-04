Teen driver in hit-and-run death of Clovis Unified administrator charged with felony

A felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death has been filed against Rogelio Alvarez-Maravilla, 18, of Fresno, in the hit-and-run death of a school administrator.

Alvarez-Maravilla was also charged Thursday with vehicular manslaughter, driving without a license and destroying evidence, all misdemeanors.

If convicted of all charges, he faces up to four years behind bars.

Authorities have said Alvarez-Maravilla was behind the wheel of a pickup truck that struck and killed Gavin Gladding, 43, a vice principal at Fort Washington Elementary School. Gladding was out running on the shoulder of Friant Road, west of Willow Avenue, at about 6 a.m. on Sept. 16, while training for a marathon.

Alvarez-Maravilla was arrested Sept. 22. He turned himself in to authorities. The case was investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

An anonymous tipster provided the location of the suspect vehicle, which was allegedly parked at Alvarez-Maravilla’s house in the area of Floral and Cedar avenues. The truck, which allegedly had damage consistent with the deadly crash, is owned by Alvarez’s father.

Alvarez-Maravilla was released after posting $6,100 bail. A court hearing is scheduled for Friday.

Investigators said there was a female passenger in Alvarez’s vehicle, although the identity of that person has not been revealed.

Alvarez graduated from Washington Union High School this year, and played golf and soccer with the school, according to Bee archives.

Gladding’s death was followed by an outpouring of support from the community.