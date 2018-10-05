18-year-old accused in hit-and-run death of Clovis educator remains free on bail

The 18-year-old accused of killing Clovis Unified vice principal Gavin Gladding in a hit-and-run last month will remain free on bail after his arraignment on one felony charge and three misdemeanors Friday morning.

Rogelio Alvarez Maravilla was arraigned in Fresno County Superior Court for vehicular manslaughter and felony leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and other charges.

He remains out of custody on bail of $6,100. Judge James Kelley ordered him not to drive, obey all laws and appear at court dates.

Family and friends of Gladding and Alvarez Maravilla were both present in strength at the hearing. Both families declined to be interviewed by reporters after the arraignment.





