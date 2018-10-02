Crime

Another drive-by shooting in Fresno area - this time two teens shot in Calwa

By Larry Valenzuela

lvalenzuela@fresnobee.com

October 02, 2018 09:16 PM

Two teens were shot Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in Calwa.

Just before 7 p.m., Fresno County Sheriffs were called to the area of 2400 block of South 10th street for a report of shots fired from a vehicle.

Lt. Chris Torres said officers found two victims with gun shot wounds to their leg and foot. Torres said the two teens were walking along the street with a third person when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The third person ran from the scene.

The two victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds. The suspects’ vehicle was described as a silver Ford Focus.

This is the fourth drive-by shooting in the Fresno area since Friday.

It is unclear if any of the shootings are related.

Larry Valenzuela: 559-441-6084, @LarryValWork

Related stories from Fresno Bee

  Comments  