Another drive-by shooting in Fresno area - this time two teens shot in Calwa

Two teens were shot Tuesday night in a drive-by shooting in Calwa.

Just before 7 p.m., Fresno County Sheriffs were called to the area of 2400 block of South 10th street for a report of shots fired from a vehicle.

Lt. Chris Torres said officers found two victims with gun shot wounds to their leg and foot. Torres said the two teens were walking along the street with a third person when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The third person ran from the scene.

The two victims were taken to Community Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening wounds. The suspects’ vehicle was described as a silver Ford Focus.

This is the fourth drive-by shooting in the Fresno area since Friday.

It is unclear if any of the shootings are related.