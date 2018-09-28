Man playing video games in second-floor apartment wounded in drive-by shooting

Fresno police say they are searching for the suspect in a drive-by shooting that wounded a man playing video games in his central Fresno apartment Friday afternoon.
Lt. Mark Hudson said the 24-year-old victim suffered a non-life-threatening wound to his left shoulder and was taken by car to Community Regional Medical Center.
The suspect is believed to have sped away in a small black car from the scene on Abby Street behind Manchester Center. He was headed south.
Hudson said police do not believe there was a threat to anyone nearby, so Manchester GATE Elementary School a few blocks away and on the other side of Highway 41 was not placed on lockdown.
Fresno County workers in a complex on Dakota Avenue just north of the shooting scene were asked via a county safety text to stay inside for their protection.
Police said the shooting happened around 12:41 p.m. when the drive-by shooter fired multiple rounds into an apartment building on Abby, hitting first- and second-floor windows. The victim was in an upstairs apartment.
Investigators found 10 shell casings nearby, Hudson said.
He said it’s not know if the shooting is gang-related.
