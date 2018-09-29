Police investigating northwest Fresno drive-by shooting

Fresno police are investigating a drive-by shooting reported late Saturday morning during an altercation in northwest Fresno.
Lt. Michael Landon with the Fresno Police Department said officers responded to the 5200 block of north State Street to a disturbance.
He said a couple of men in the intersection of Mission and State streets got into an altercation and a crowd began to form.
Residents said a man drove by and fired shots into the ground with a handgun. Landon said it may have been an effort to scare people away. “Everybody scattered and ran,” he said.
According to witness reports, Landon said the altercation may have began when one of the men was driving and the other was walking in the roadway.
The man in the roadway was taking his time to move out of the driver’s way and it upset him. Police have not located a victim of a shooting, but did locate a possible suspect.
Neither shell casings or a weapon have been found.
