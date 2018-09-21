Family pleads for hit-and-run driver who killed Clovis school leader to turn self in

The family of Gavin Gladding, an administrator at Fort Washington Elementary School who was struck and killed Sunday while running on Friant Road, pleaded Friday for the driver to surrender to authorities.
Family members joined a news conference called by the California Highway Patrol to update the public on the search for the driver of a dark-colored 2005-2007 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra believed to be connected to the fatal collision. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward that had grown to $23,000 by midday Friday for information leading to an arrest in the incident. Crime Stoppers said the reward has generated 27 tips.
Gladding, a longtime Clovis Unified School District educator, was killed while running on Friant Road west of Willow Avenue. He was 43. The CHP says the pickup that hit him was traveling west on Friant and the driver fled the crash scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Garrett Ruby, Gladding’s brother-in-law, said family members believe the fatal collision was an accident, but urged the driver to help the family find closure.
CHP Lt. David Salcido said detectives continue to gather evidence in the case, but urged anyone with knowledge about purchases of auto parts connected to the case to call Crime Stoppers or the CHP at 559-262-0400.
It is believed the pickup may have sustained damage to the windshield, passenger side mirror, front grill, bumper and front body parts in the crash.
Salcido said detectives are checking area body shops and auto parts dealers for information about the crash. It is also possible to buy auto parts online, but Salcido said those vendors are also being checked by investigators.
A page on Gofundme.com was created to help support Gladding’s family.
