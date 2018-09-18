CHP releases new details on hit-and-run that killed Clovis Unified administrator

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released new details about a pickup sought in a fatal hit-and-run collision in which Gavin Gladding, a Fort Washington Elementary School administrator, died early Sunday.
Gladding was killed while running on Friant Road west of Willow Avenue. The pickup was traveling west on Friant and the driver fled the crash scene.
The CHP said the pickup is believed to be a 2005-to-2007 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra crew cab with silver caps on the side mirrors, and is possibly black. It should be missing a passenger-side mirror, have a smashed windshield and possibly grill, hood and door damage.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno area CHP at 559-262-0400.
Comments