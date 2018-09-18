The California Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday is a 2005 to 2007 Chevrolet or GMC pickup.
The California Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday is a 2005 to 2007 Chevrolet or GMC pickup. Special to The Bee
The California Highway Patrol said the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run Sunday is a 2005 to 2007 Chevrolet or GMC pickup. Special to The Bee

Crime

CHP releases new details on hit-and-run that killed Clovis Unified administrator

By Jim Guy

jguy@fresnobee.com

September 18, 2018 02:15 PM

The California Highway Patrol on Tuesday released new details about a pickup sought in a fatal hit-and-run collision in which Gavin Gladding, a Fort Washington Elementary School administrator, died early Sunday.

Gladding was killed while running on Friant Road west of Willow Avenue. The pickup was traveling west on Friant and the driver fled the crash scene. 

The CHP said the pickup is believed to be a 2005-to-2007 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra crew cab with silver caps on the side mirrors, and is possibly black. It should be missing a passenger-side mirror, have a smashed windshield and possibly grill, hood and door damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno area CHP at 559-262-0400.

  Comments  