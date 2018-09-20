Fort Washington Elementary hosting a gathering to remember school administrator

Fort Washington Elementary will host an event to celebrate the life of school administrator Gavin Gladding on Friday afternoon.

The gathering will take place following the last athletic game at around 4:15 p.m. at Fort Washington Elementary School’s amphitheater.

District spokeswoman Kelly Avants in a press release said the event will give past and present Fort Washington students, as well as their families, a chance to remember Gladding’s impact on the community.

Clovis Unified spokeswoman Kelly Avants describes how Fort Washington students and community members are remembering Gavin Gladding, who was killed in a hit-and-run Sunday morning.

A longtime Clovis Unified employee, Gladding worked as a science teacher at Alta Sierra Intermediate and Clovis West High School before joining Fort Washington as a guidance instructional specialist in 2015.

Gladding was running along Friant Road around 6 a.m. on Sunday when he was struck by a pickup truck. The driver fled the scene, and Gladding was pronounced dead at Community Regional Medical Center.

A page on Gofundme.com was created to help support Gladding’s family.