A ‘mass shooting’ in Bakersfield as a husband turns on his wife

Six people were shot and killed Wednesday night in Bakersfield in what the Kern County Sheriff’s Office called a “mass shooting,” according to The Bakersfield Californian.
The newspaper reports that it all started when the suspect went to a trucking business with his wife to confront another man.
The suspect then shot the man before turning and shooting his wife.
Another man who was at the scene was then shot by the suspect. The three shootings all occurred at the trucking business near Bear Mountain Sports.
The suspect then went to another location on Breckenridge Road, where he shot two other people at a residence.
All five victims died.
The suspect then carjacked a vehicle with a woman and child inside. But the mother and child managed to escape.
The sixth killing occurred when the suspect eventually turned on himself with a gunshot to his chest as deputies closed in to confront him at a parking lot.
About 30 people witnessed the shootings and are being interviewed by deputies.
The identity of the suspect and victims has yet to be released.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said they were working to find out how all the people involved are connected, if at all.
When asked if this was a mass shooting, the sheriff said “absolutely.”
