First victim reportedly identified in Bakersfield mass shooting ahead of news conference

One victim was identified Thursday morning in the mass shooting that killed six people in Bakersfield.

According to a Tweet from Bakersfield’s KERO-TV, 32-year-old Laura Garcia and her father were killed at a home Wednesday night on Breckenridge Road. Following the reported timeline so far, this was the gunman’s final stop before carjacking a vehicle and eventually shooting himself.

#BREAKING: This is 32-year-old Laura Garcia. She and her father were killed at their family’s home on Breckenridge Road after a gunman killed his wife and two others in southeast Bakersfield.

We’re told she was a loving mother will be missed by all who knew her. @23ABCNews pic.twitter.com/Ba84DHXNzs — Feven Kay (@Feven_Kay) September 13, 2018

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The man, who has yet to be identified, had already shot his wife and two other men during the spree, which started around 5:30 p.m.

Kern Country Sheriff Donny Youngblood has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday.

This story will be updated.