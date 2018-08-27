Fresno man killed in Bakersfield Highway 99 officer-involved shooting

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Monday released the identity of a Fresno man who was shot and killed last week by a California Highway Patrol officer on Highway 99 in Bakersfield.
Felipe Perez Casas, 41, was shot about noon Friday north of Merle Haggard Drive, the sheriff’s office said. He was the driver of a pick-up truck that struck a pole.
The California Highway Patrol said in an incident report that Perez Casas was seen bleeding from his torso and head before an officer arrived on scene.
Once the officer arrived and tried to contact Perez Casas, he was uncooperative and ran across the north-bound lanes armed with a knife, according to the CHP. Perez Casas stopped in the center divider and “quickly advanced” toward the officer, brandishing the knife. The officer shot Perez Casas, who died at the scene. The officer was not injured.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the officer-involved shooting. Sheriff’s Cmdr. Adam Plugge said the investigation is in the early stages and few details will be released until more work is done.
Highway 99 was closed in both directions for about six hours after the incident.
Comments