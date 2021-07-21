Clovis candidate claims false arrest, discrimination over political signs. Will he sue?

A Clovis City Council candidate whose home was raided by officers in SWAT gear over political signs he had taken recently filed a claim against the city asserting false arrest and discrimination.

Herman Nagra filed his liability claim on June 28, and it was rejected this week by the Clovis City Council. A liability claim is typically the first step before an eventual lawsuit.

He was accused of stealing the signs of two other council candidates during the last election. Nagra said in January the signs were placed without permission, and that police used “military-style” tactics that were unnecessary to enter his home.

Nagra’s claim says the Clovis Police Department responded to his home and falsely arrested him based on politically motivated bias and discrimination, according to city records.

“Mr. Nagra further alleges that officers used excessive force during the arrest and accused the City Council of defamation of character,” records say.

Nagra declined to comment on Wednesday, but did say he was conferring with an attorney. He said previously that he believes the incident was fueled by Councilmember Vong Mouanoutoua, who Nagra said had the political power to orchestrate the arrest.

Reached by phone on Wednesday, Mouanoutoua declined to comment.

The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office charged Nagra with two misdemeanors, petty theft and receiving stolen property. A pretrial hearing is set for July 30.

Conflict of interest

Both Mouanoutoua and Councilmember Lynne Ashbeck recused themselves from voting on the liability claim from Nagra. Both elected officials were running against him during the March election.

Councilmember Bob Whalen is a prosecutor with the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting Nagra. Whalen said he is not involved in that case.

“I have walled myself off from any investigation or involvement or prosecution of Mr. Nagra,” he said on Monday.

Whalen, Mayor Jose Flores and Councilmember Drew Bessinger cast the three votes to reject the liability claim.

The accusation

Police said Nagra was arrested on suspicion of grand theft for for stealing $1,200 in signs from two rivals, Diane Pearce and Mouanoutoua.

He lost in the March election.

Officers said security cameras appeared to show Nagra taking the signs. Police obtained a warrant and found signs in Nagra’s backyard near Temperance and Gettysburg avenues.

Nagra has never denied taking any signs, saying they were placed on private property without permission or on public property where they don’t belong.

The arrest

Nagra previously said about 20 officers showed up and repeatedly banged on his front door, then barged into the home and rummaged through his belongings for 30 minutes.

He said he was not shown a warrant until after police were finished. At one point when he spoke to his mother in Punjabi, Nagra said, police told him he was not allowed to do that.

Clovis Police Department officials have said serving the search warrant was handled the same as it would be for any instance, saying officer safety comes first. They said 10 officers were involved and some were wearing heavy vests and helmets because they’re assigned to the SWAT team.