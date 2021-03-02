Clovis incumbents have strong start in council election. Votes still being counted

The Clovis City Council’s incumbents took the early lead in the election Tuesday as the first wave of votes were reported.

Incumbents Lynne Ashbeck and Vong Mouanoutoua had 32.5% and 32% of the votes, respectively. Each had more than 7,000 votes. Voters are picking two members of the council from the five vying for the seats.

Diane Pearce trailed with 20%, Noha Elbaz had 11.6% and Herman Nagra had 3.1%, according to the Fresno County Registrar of Voters Office.

Ashbeck has been on the council since 2001, winning re-election four times. She’s served as mayor in four of those years.

In Clovis, the mayor is not elected directly by voters but rather appointed to a two-year term by the other members of the council, who are elected at-large.

Ashbeck said Tuesday she was still waiting to see how the count shakes out.

“How do you spell out ‘heavy sigh’? “ she joked. “It is looking good. It is a little too early to think it’s over or anything.”

The election Tuesday is the first in Clovis under the new California Voter’s Choice Act mail-in system. Ashbeck also noted the increase in social media campaigning in Clovis since her last election in 2017, as well as the national discourse related to the last presidential election.

“I’ve never run in a race quite like this before,” she said.

Mouanoutoua is in his first term on the City Council, winning the seat in 2017. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Elbaz is a newcomer to city politics, having run a close but unsuccessful race for a seat on the Clovis Unified School Board last fall. She admitted the lead in this election by the incumbents would be difficult for her to overcome.

“Obviously it’s not the result I wanted to see thus far. There’s still a lot of votes out there,” she said. “That’s a pretty big gap.”

She is also the only Democrat in the race.

Elbaz said her goals were beyond only winning the race, adding the city should move to council districts in order to have a truer representation.

“I just think it’s important to have diverse voices in the races,” she said.

Pearce is a newcomer to running herself, but worked for George Radonavich, a former Republican congress member. She was not immediately available for comment.

The election in the city of about 72,600 registered voters, according to the Fresno County Registrar’s Office, has not been without controversy.

Nagra was arrested in January after police obtained a video of him stealing political signs belonging to Mouanoutoua and Pearce, according to Clovis police.

Officers obtained a warrant and found signs in Nagra’s backyard near Temperance and Gettysburg avenues, police said. Nagra has said that the signs were placed on private property without the owner’s permission, or other places they did not belong like public property.

Mouanoutoua was also accused of illegal or unethical campaign efforts last week after sharing a Facebook post that appeared to offer potential raffle prizes to anyone who showed their ballot at his rally.

The rally held Saturday did not have any raffle, following news reports of the potential issue.