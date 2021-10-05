As KNP and Windy wildfires continue to rage in Sequoia, officials hope for damper air

The KNP Complex Fire burning in burning in the Sierra Nevada of eastern Tulare County grew to 76,768 acres by Tuesday morning and was just 11% contained in the latest information from the U.S. Forest Service.

The four-week-old blaze is being fought by 1,566 personnel.

Officials said the wildfire showed “extreme fire behavior” overnight on the north end. Officials are hopeful that increasing humidity over the next several days will improve firefighting conditions.

The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that a storm front approaching from the north was expected to help clear smoky air from the region and also bring damper air.

Fire officials said they are continuing to protect national park features and giant sequoia groves.

Evacuation orders were issued late Sunday by the Tulare County Sheriff for residents in the Mineral King area, Gateway, to the Park Entrance, including Sycamore Drive. The Fresno County Sheriff issued addtional evacuation warnings late Monday.

Windy Fire

The Windy Fire, burning just south of Camp Nelson, had consumed 97,014 acres by Tuesday morning and was 72% contained.

The lightning-sparked fire is being fueled by brush and timber along with wild grass. Thick stands of timber dominate the highest elevations and on the east side, there is a significant component of brush and a large dead and down trees within burn scars.

It borders the region devastated by the 2020 Castle Fire, the 2017 Pier Fire and the 2002 McNally Fire.

