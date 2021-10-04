More Fresno County evacuation warnings for KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia National Park

The KNP Complex Fire in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park triggered new evacuation warnings for areas in Fresno County on Monday evening.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for zones K33 and K160.

Zone K160 consists of the Sequoia National Forest area west of Hume Lake and north of Sequoia Lake.

Zone K33 includes Hume Lake with the north boundary that runs south of Highway 180 and the east boundary is the road junction of 13s05 and 13s05A. The south boundary is south of Aspen Hollow and south of the junction with Ten Mile Road. The west boundary is just west of Indian Creek and includes Forest Service Road 13s42 .

The U.S. Forest Service’s InciWeb incident information system reported that the fire has burned 67,708 acres within Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park and Sequoia National Forest, growing by about 5,000 acres overnight Sunday. Containment was estimated at about 11%, which is a change from Sunday’s containment of 20%.

The fire was sparked by lightning Sept. 10 and, along with the Windy Fire burning farther south in Tulare County, has continued to pump smoke into the San Joaquin Valley, causing unhealthy conditions.

Map of evacuation warning areas around Hume Lake due to KNP Complex Fire. FRESNO COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Windy Fire

The Windy Fire in Sequoia National Forest was estimated at 94,746 acres with containment at 68%. The wildfire ignited on Sept. 9, and was caused by lightning like the KNP Complex to the north.

The wildfire’s growth was reported at about 2,300 acres over the previous 24 hours.

The fire also is burning in the Tule River Reservation as well as the Sequoia National Forest, including the Giant Sequoia National Monument. To date, it has burned 14 homes, 14 outbuildings and two commercial buildings. Four people have been injured by the fire.

