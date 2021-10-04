Sequoia wildfire smoke sticking around in Fresno area. Could relief be coming Tuesday?

Poor air quality caused by wildfires in Sequoia National Park will continue through Monday, as officials caution residents to stay indoors throughout the day if possible.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality alert until 11 a.m. Monday morning for the region ranging from Stockton to Bakersfield as the Windy Fire and KNP Complex Fire to rage.

Most concerning for residents are high levels of fine particles of particulate matter less than less than 2.5 microns in width, which can cause serious health problems and aggravate lung disease.

The National Weather Service in Hanford predicted no immediate relief from the toxic air in its Monday forecast, offering only the possibility of a low pressure front moving into the southern area of the region with light showers beginning Tuesday.