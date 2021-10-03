Sequoia fires update: Evacuation orders downgraded in some areas even as fires grow

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that evacuation orders for some areas impacted by the Windy Fire will be downgraded.

Officials said that the downgrade will take effect by noon on Monday. Evacuation orders in the communities of California Hot Springs and Pine Flat will be downgraded to warnings.

White River Summer Home Tract, Sugarloaf Saw Mill and Sugarloaf Mountain Park will remain in an evacuation order.

Roadblocks will be at M50 at the Hot Springs Ranger Station stopping northbound traffic. FS 23S05 will be closed to the public on the south side of Pine Flat Mobile Home Park due to fire personnel and equipment in the area.

As of Sunday night, The Windy Fire had grown to 94,032 acres with an increase of 2,069 acres from Saturday evening. Containment had reached 65%, according to the latest update.

Forest Services officials said that weather conditions have allowed crews to start the planned strategic firing operation off dozer lines on the west side burning in the Tule River Indian Reservation. On the east side, firefighters continued to mop up and secure the direct handline they constructed south of Johnsondale to Speas Ridge.

The KNP Complex fire had burned through 62,761 acres as of Sunday night, according to the latest update. Containment was at 20%. Officials said firefighters had not observed extreme fire behavior on Sunday.

Due to heavy smoke and limited visibility, aircraft had been grounded. Officials reported that fire activity is moderate in the Squirrel Creek area near Oriole Lake Road in the south and the sequoia groves are not being negatively impacted.