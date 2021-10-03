That’s not fog: Fresno wakes up to dreadful air quality as Sierra Nevada wildfires rage

Bad air quality is visible as smoke from the Creek Fire and other wildfires cloaks the central San Joaquin Valley, here on Tollhouse Road east of Clovis, Monday Sept. 14, 2020. jwalker@fresnobee.com

Two wildfires burning in the Sierra Nevada southeast of Fresno continue to billow smoke into the San Joaquin Valley air basin – delivering an unpleasant pea soup atmosphere and prompting continued poor air quality warnings.

The Windy Fire had grown to 92,473 acres as of Sunday morning, with an increase of 510 acres from Saturday evening, but containment had reached 56%, according to the latest update.

As of Saturday evening, containment for the Windy fire stood at 52%.

Meanwhile, the KNP Complex fire had burned through 67,761 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the latest update. Containment was at 20%.

“Poor overnight recovery allowed for an early start to the burn day,” National Park officials said in the update. “Very active to extreme fire behavior was observed around the fire.”

There was movement to the north, east and south of the KNP Complex fire.

“High pressure continues to hold smoke in place across the fire,” the update says.

With both fires burning, the air quality in Fresno County, and in the Central Valley, remained unchanged and unhealthy on Sunday morning. The Air quality forecast for Fresno County on Sunday was at the red level, which is considered unhealthy.

The PurpleAir air quality network showed readings exceeding 200 AQI in north Fresno and southern Madera County.

Residents are advised to avoid outdoor exercise, close their windows to avoid outdoor air, run an air purifier, and wear a mask when going outdoors.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District on Sept. 30 issued an air quality alert due to wildfire smoke affecting the central San Joaquin Valley. The alert remains in place and it’s expected to be lifted on Monday.

Particulate matter can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

“Literally no amount of exposure is safe,” Marshall Burke, an associate professor of earth system science for Stanford University, told The Bee on Friday. “There’s no magic threshold under which we’re OK and beyond which we’re in trouble. The lesson is that any amount is bad. And the more you get the worse it is.”

Changes expected Tuesday

Meteorologist Dan Harty said there’s a high pressure system that leads to light wind flow, causing the wildfire smoke to linger as there’s “no strong wind to push it out.” The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District’s air quality alert is expected to remain in place through 11 a.m. Monday.

Harty said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if the air quality alert gets extended.

Though, he said, some relief is on the way.

“By Tuesday we start to see a system move through to give us a little bit of improvement,” he said Sunday morning.