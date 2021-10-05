The Big Fresno Fair is back. Here’s everything you need to know before heading out

The Big Fresno Fair is officially off its pandemic hiatus.

Much of its 12 days, which kicks off Wednesday and runs through Sunday, Oct. 17, will look and feel the same as it always has, but there are also plenty of new sights, sounds and tastes in store.

Here’s a look at what you can expect at this year’s fair.

COVID protocols + getting in

Unlike larger indoor events in the area, the fair will not be requiring proof of vaccine or negative COVID test for entrance.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Masks will be required, however, regardless of vaccine status for everyone over 2 years old when they are inside a building — attendees are also strongly encouraged to wear masks when outside, if social distancing cannot be kept.

Hand-washing and hand-sanitizing stations will be set up throughout the grounds, in additional to areas where there are animals, and guests are asked to wash and sanitize frequently.

Mostly, people are being asked to do their own health screening prior to coming out. Stay home if you feel sick; that is if you have a fever of 100.4 or higher, any sense of a fever or chills, trouble breathing, a cough, sore throat, nose congestion, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea or loss of taste or smell.

Anyone who has been in close recent contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19 should also stay home.

A complete list of all the fair’s COVID protocols and precautions can be found online.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Free and discount days

Like every year, the fair is offering multiple ways for guest to enjoy themselves while saving some money. The key is to play ahead, organizers say. There are discount season passes available at O’Reilly Auto Parts stores and discounted general admission and unlimited carnival ride wristbands at some Save Mart and FoodMaxx locations.

The Central California Blood Center is doing a Pint for a Pass Blood Drive with vouchers redeemed online or at the fair’s admission ticket box office.

Children under 5 years old get free entrance for the fair’s full run, but those under 12 can in free, with an adult paid admission, on Thursday, Oct. 7 for Sun-Maid Kids’ Day.

Those more than 62 years old and those with disabilities can get in for free Monday, Oct. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. After that, the price stays at $4.

Avoiding the lines and crowds

If you’re looking to beat the crowds or just have a bit more personal space, organizers recommend avoiding the late afternoons on the weekends. So get there early if you can. The gates open at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

On that note: The fair has adjusted its midweek hours. Gates open later, at 4 p.m., on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays.

Hot ticket concerts?

This year’s fair lineup runs the gamut of musical genres — from county to cumbia, hip-hop and Norteño to Motown, metal and some classic rockers. At least one of the concerts (Midland on Wednesday, Oct. 13) is expected to sell out, organizers says. Advanced tickets are on sale now. The full concert schedule can be online at Fresnofair.com.

There is also a number of your favorite locals (Violin on Fire, for one) playing throughout the grounds each day.

Check out the event schedule to see who’s playing when.

Country band Midland plays Oct. 13 at The Big Fresno Fair. The Big Fresno Fair

New foods and food trucks

Some guests will no doubt be at the fair just for the food. So, here’s what’s new:

Aurora’s Athentica Comida Mexicana, with sopes, tortas, elote, tacos and burritos.

For the crazy-fair food fans, Fat Fanny’s Funnel Cakes has added deep-fried Nutter Butters.

Bubba’s Bad BBQ has a foot-long hot dog wrapped in bacon and Chicken Charlies has dessert; a buffalo chicken mac cone and deep fried buffalo brownies with vanilla ice cream.

The fair has also created space for the Valley’s most popular food trucks.

The so-called Food Truck Alley is situated on the south end of the Fairgrounds by the Butler Gate and will have various food truck on a rotating basis throughout the fair’s run. A schedule will be posted online so you can be sure to catch your favorite. Look for Food Truck Alley.

eSports, Livin’ Local Marketplace + a BMX stunt show

New to the fair this year is an entire building dedicated to eSports and video games.

The Pop! Culture Experience will be ComicCon style, with vendors and a gaming museum, Virtual Reality stations, retro and new gen video games (including Mario Kart live) and two eSports tournaments each weekend (Super Smash Bros. and FIFA 21)..

There is space for parents, too.

Admission into the building is free, with access to video game and eSports at $5 per hour or $20 for the day. A $99 “Gamer Pass” lets you play all day long for the fair’s full run.

The Livin’ Local Marketplace is your chance to shop local for everything — think artisan cheeses and dairy products, honey, olive oil, vinegars, breads, dried fruit and preserved food, plus hand crafted and repurposed items, jewelry and clothes.

Plus live demonstrations daily.

On the has to-be-seen front, there is a new BMX Bike Stunt Show. Trick Team pros will perform “jaw-dropping stunts” both in the air and on the ground. Show times are available online: www.fresnofair.com/events.

Jose Vargas of A-Plus Signs puts the final touches on a neon sign installed outside the Paul Paul Theater at The Big Fresno Fair on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Four newly restored neon signs have been added to the growing collection of signs from Fresno’s past outside the Fresno Historical Museum. The signs have working lights for fairgoers to enjoy during the evening hours. CRAIG KOHLRUSS ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The historical perspective

Fresno County Historical Museum has added several new pieces to its collection of vintage neon. The old Foster’s Freeze, Castillo’s, Pontiac and Vista Pharmacy Drug Sign signs can be seen up around the Paul Paul Theater.

Inside the museum there will be handheld voice-activated tours for the first time this year.

The Museum’s Community Cultural Center has expanded its Italian exhibit into one of the most comprehensive such exhibits the West. It has also added the Mexican Heritage Patio, outside next to the museum. It includes a 100-foot mural.