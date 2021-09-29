Big Fresno Fair is back in person after COVID hiatus. Here are the steps to help make it safe

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Big Fresno Fair is back in person starting next week.

Fair management and a panel of public safety agencies held a media event Wednesday to note that precautions are being taken to welcome back the public and ensure a safe event.

The fair runs Wednesday, Oct. 6 through Sunday, Oct. 17.

Three simple things are being asked of the public, said Lauri King, Deputy Manager II:

Wear a mask, stay home if you’re sick and look at get vaccinated.

“The Big Fresno Fair is your community event, and we’ve missed you,” she said. “We are so excited to be able to welcome people back out. But we need to do this in the safest way possible.”

The Fresno County Department of Public Health will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations during the fair.

Said Fresno County Interim Public Health Officer Rais Vohra: “Bring your mask and expect to wear your mask whenever you’re around crowds or indoors.”

This story was originally published September 29, 2021 2:55 PM.