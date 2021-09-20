One killed, four injured in early morning crash on Barstow Avenue in Fresno

One person was killed and four others injured in an early morning car crash on East Barstow Avenue in Fresno on Monday.

The crash happened just after 1 a.m. just east of North Forth Street near Cedar Avenue. All five people were pinned inside the car when police arrived.

One appeared lifeless and police rendered aid until emergency personal arrived. That person was later pronounced dead.

An identity has not been released, pending notification.

The other four were transported to Community Regional Medical Center and are expected to survive any injures, the Fresno Police Department said.

There were reports that two other people ran from the scene prior to police arriving, but officers were focused on giving medical aid to those pinned in the vehicle at the time. The department’s collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.