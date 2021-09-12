Woman killed in solo-vehicle crash in rural Fresno County, CHP says

A 40-year-old woman was killed Saturday night in rural Fresno County after her car crashed into a vineyard and collided with a cement structure, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The San Jose woman, whose name has not been released, was headed east on Belmont Avenue, east of Del Norte Avenue, north of Kerman, about 10 p.m. in a 2013 Prius when the car went out of control, CHP said.

It was not immediately clear why, but the Prius left the roadway spinning clockwise before striking the vineyard on the south side of Del Norte Avenue, according to CHP.

The car then continued east until the driver’s side door struck a cement agricultural pipe. The driver died at the scene.

Officers said they don’t believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the solo-vehicle crash.

