Fresno man heads to prison for deadly stabbing spree. Victim’s family doesn’t like plea deal

Danny Duran, the 22-year-old Fresno man who admitted to fatally stabbing someone at a party in 2019, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Thursday.

Duran agreed to plead no contest to a voluntary manslaughter charge in the death of John Sandoval, 20, and no contest to two counts of assault with a deadly weapon for wounding two others.

He was facing 25 years to life had a jury found him guilty of all charges.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel E. Walters said family members of the victim were unable to attend Thursday’s court hearing.

“Given the gravity of this case, all of the family members are still grieving,” he said. “I have spoken with all of them regarding the offer, and while they understand it, they don’t agree with it.”

The night of the stabbing, police said officers were sent to The Parks at Fig Garden apartment complex at about 1:30 a.m. on March 24, 2019, after getting a call about multiple stabbing victims.

Duran fled the scene, but family members turned him over to the police.

Judge Mike Idiart reminded Duran that all three of his felonies are strike offenses, so if he were to get in trouble again, the consequences could include life in prison.

“Obviously, this was a very serious case. You killed somebody,” Idiart said. “And while it may have been some form of a heat of passion or some irrational belief in self-defense, you not only affected the lives of others, you have affected your life and your family’s lives. Think about that while you are in prison.”

Along with serving time in prison, Duran will also have to pay $7,500 to the California Victim Compensation Board.

